LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. ( SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced that the Company plans to release its first quarter 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (833) 630-1956 and the dial-in number for international financial analysts is (412) 317-1837. To participate, please dial in approximately five minutes before the scheduled time to ensure you are connected prior to the presentation. Employees, the media and the public are invited to listen to the call live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pimky2s7.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at https://investor.stevemadden.com and will remain available for 12 months following the live call.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, and GREATS®, Steve Madden licenses footwear and handbag categories for the Anne Klein® brand. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Steve Madden also directly operates brick-and-mortar retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden also licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products in the apparel, accessory and home categories. For local store information and the latest sandals, dress shoes, fashion sneakers, boots, booties and more, please visit www.stevemadden.com, www.dolcevita.com and our other branded websites.

Contact:

Steven Madden, Ltd.

VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Danielle McCoy

718-308-2611

[email protected]