NORWALK, Conn., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (: FDS | FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer of FactSet, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference at the Langham London in London, England on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



The following information is provided for those who would like to join the live webcast:

Registration for Fireside Chat with Linda Huber

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:45 a.m. GMT Registration Link: FactSet | Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Fireside Chat

Please register for the event using the above link in advance of the call start time. A replay of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website from 10:40 pm GMT on May 9, 2023 through May 9, 2024.

About FactSet

