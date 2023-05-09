Ryder+System%2C+Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, today unveils RyderElectric+TM as its new turnkey electric vehicle (EV) fleet solution. The new offering navigates the EV landscape for customers and provides electrification advisors, vehicles, charging, telematics, and maintenance all for one price. During ACT+Expo in Anaheim, Calif., Ryder will introduce RyderElectric+ at its exhibit (booth #5229) at 11:30am PT where attendees will learn firsthand how the company is acting as an advocate for its customers and powering the future of transportation with a unique solution that simplifies adding EVs to any fleet.

Ryder unveils RyderElectric+ as new turnkey EV fleet solution offering combined EV & charging capabilities to make EV solutions easier for customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“By combining our expertise, advisory services, and relationships with vehicle manufacturers and charging companies, as well as our integration with telematics providers, we help companies build and maintain an electric fleet that fits their needs,” says Karen Jones, Ryder CMO and head of new product innovation.“We aim to help make the integration of electric vehicles as seamless as possible by offering solutions that are streamlined through one provider at one cost.”

By partnering with customers throughout the full journey of fleet electrification, RyderElectric+ will serve as a centralized source for Ryder’s best-in-class fleet-management services in financing, facility infrastructure, charging, and maintenance for commercial EVs. This includes electrification advisors designed to help customers assess vehicle fit, estimate potential emission reduction and total cost impact, evaluate charging service requirements, provide guidance on availability of potential grants, and build out an EV transition roadmap. The new solution also provides access to Ryder’s inventory of advanced vehicle technology that would include financing, warranty, and safety options, as well as the company’s national maintenance footprint, 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, on-the-road usage/telematics for fleet insights, and EV chargers at select Ryder locations.

“As demand and adoption of commercial EVs continues to accelerate across the transportation and logistics industries, this latest offering provides Ryder customers with an end-to-end solution for zero-emission commercial fleet management, deployment, fueling, and maintenance,” adds Carlo Rodriguez, group director for advanced vehicle technology for Ryder.

Ryder recently announced its plan to introduce 4,000 BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans to its lease and rental fleet through 2025. To date, Ryder’s current fleet and options of advance vehicle technology include Ford E-Transits, Navistar eMV, Lonestar EVs with Dana’s electric powertrain, and Freightliner MT50e, eM2, and eCascadia. Ryder also has Tesla Semi tractors reserved and continues to work with multiple OEM’s to provide new EV solutions to its customers.

For more information about RyderElectric+, please visit www.ryder.com/technology-innovations/advanced-vehicle-technology or call 855-RYDER-EV (793-3738).

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, last-mile+delivery, managed+transportation, professional+drivers, freight+brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used+vehicle+sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to our ability to timely locate and deliver electric vehicles to our customers as well as our ability to deliver innovative solutions that implement electric vehicles into fleets, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

