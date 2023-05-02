AMETEK Acquires Bison Gear & Engineering Corp.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., May 2, 2023

BERWYN, Pa., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the acquisition of Bison Gear & Engineering Corp. (Bison), a leading manufacturer of highly engineered motion control solutions serving diverse markets and applications.

Bison designs and manufactures custom motion control solutions for use in demanding and high precision applications within the automation, power, food and beverage, and transportation markets. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, Bison has established a reputation as a trusted and reliable provider of highly engineered products and solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Bison Gear & Engineering to AMETEK," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Bison is an excellent acquisition for AMETEK and a highly complementary fit with our motion control and automation solutions businesses. Their strong engineering expertise and broad product portfolio provides us with expanded capabilities and solution offerings serving attractive growth markets."

Bison is headquartered in St. Charles, Illinois and has annual sales of approximately $80 million. Bison will join AMETEK as part of its Electromechanical Group (EMG), a differentiated supplier of thermal management, automation and engineered solutions.

Corporate Profile
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales over $6.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610-889-5247

favicon.png?sn=PH86481&sd=2023-05-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-acquires-bison-gear--engineering-corp-301812166.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH86481&Transmission_Id=202305020656PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH86481&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.