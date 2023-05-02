Dana Introduces Spicer Electrified™ e-Transmissions for Commercial Vehicles

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2023

Company Expands Electrification Portfolio for Medium-duty Applications

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), a leader in electrification solutions for clean commercial vehicle transportation, announced today an expansion of its Spicer Electrified e-Powertrain offerings to include a family of e-Transmissions for a wide variety of medium-duty electric-vehicle applications.

The technology will launch on a global electric vehicle platform in early 2024.

Spicer Electrified Zero-6 e-Transmissions optimize operating range and vehicle performance for applications ideally suited to a central drive e-Propulsion system with a conventional axle and driveshaft layout.

Leveraging Dana's in-house capability for motors, inverters, gearing, clutches, thermal management, and software solutions, the Dana engineering team brings the market a true integrated system. The new e-Transmissions have been engineered to provide the highest level of efficiency and performance with maximum startability, gradeability, and road speed. Other key features include:

  • Dana high-efficiency motor and integrated inverter system, with silicon carbide technology and MOSFET power modules, providing peak performance and simplified installation in the vehicle through the elimination of high-voltage phase cables;
  • An electromechanical actuation system, with patented Dana Graziano® clutch design, to maximize shift smoothness and efficiency;
  • An optimized three-speed system with Ravigneaux gearing designed to seamlessly integrate Dana motor technology, offering maximum power density and productivity without compromise across a wide range of vehicles; and
  • Dana OpenECUplatform, leveraged across all Dana e-Propulsion technologies, to deliver next-generation control software, functional safety readiness up to ASIL C, and compliance with the latest vehicle cybersecurity engineering standard ISO/SAE 21434 and the UNR 155/156 regulations.

"Dana's commitment to providing sustainable solutions for clean transportation is reinforced by the development of Zero-6 e-Transmissions," said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems. "This new technology is a significant step towards further electrifying the medium-duty commercial vehicle market, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this revolution."

Accommodating a gross vehicle weight rating up to 59,500 lbs., the Zero-6 e-Transmission series will be available in two models, the eS4700t and the eS7900t, offering 4,700 and 7,900 Nm of output torque, respectively. The Zero-6 currently holds six patents for advanced design, including a unique shifting method and arrangement, exclusive lubrication methods, and a design for manufacturability. The new e-Transmission accommodates a diverse range of medium-duty applications, such as straight trucks, walk-in vans, refuse trucks, utility trucks, platform trucks, and more.

Dana's Spicer Electrified Zero-6 e-Transmission will be on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, along with the comprehensive Spicer Electrified offering, May 1-4, in Dana's booth, 5621.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with a history dating to 1904, was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

