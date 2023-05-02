State of Iowa announces partnership with CGI for migrating financial management system to the cloud

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 2, 2023

Stock Market Symbols
GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

State continues 25-year collaboration with CGI, opts for technology platform designed for unique needs of state and local governments

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the award of a contract by the State of Iowa to modernize the state's financial management systems using CGI Advantage®, a cloud-based solution that integrates financial and performance data, automates budget collection, and captures system performance metrics in a unified platform.

In her announcement of the award, Governor Kim Reynolds said the selection of CGI for the initiative would "ensure the state has the right tools to support our operations, save money over the long term, and improve service to Iowans."

The contract builds on a 25-year collaboration between CGI and the State of Iowa for financial management and enterprise resource planning (ERP), during which CGI has provided a cost-effective, industry-leading ERP solution that has evolved to meet the State's requirements.

CGI Advantage is a built-for-government software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides a mobile-first, intuitive and responsive user experience. Hosted on the CGI Advantage Cloud, the platform provides an adaptive role-based experience that will meet the state's complex public-sector requirements and provide greater ease of configuration helping drive increased efficiency and effectiveness.

"CGI's Advantage ERP solution reflects best practices from four decades of experience in implementing enterprise-level, mission-critical systems supporting thousands of public sector users," said John Manta, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. Midwest operations. "Iowa will benefit from a solution that is designed specifically for state and local governments and provides a unified platform with the flexibility to meet the unique needs of the state's leaders, government professionals and citizens."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

favicon.png?sn=MO87003&sd=2023-05-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-iowa-announces-partnership-with-cgi-for-migrating-financial-management-system-to-the-cloud-301812850.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO87003&Transmission_Id=202305020630PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO87003&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.