Media Release

Webinar to take place on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET





SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event will be hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann & Co, Inc., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM ET.

The “Deep Dive into Efti Development in NSCLC and HNSCC Landscapes” discussion will be led by Ladenburg Thalmann biotech analyst Ahu Demir, Ph.D., and feature Martin Forster, M.D., Ph.D., of the University College London (UCL) Cancer Institute and UCL Hospital NHS Foundation, London, UK, and Wade T. Iams, M.D., MSCI, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Hematology and Oncology, and Director of Thoracic Clinical Trials, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

To register for the KOL Event, please visit: Webinar Registration

KOL Biographies :

Dr. Martin Forster specialises in thoracic and head and neck cancers and has a particular interest in drug development and in using the increasing understanding of cancer biology to design studies that distinguish patient populations most likely to gain benefit from new drugs and new drug combinations. He is a core member of the lung and head & neck cancer teams at UCL and runs a research-based practice, being principal investigator or chief investigator for over 70 early and late-phase clinical trials, from first-in-human to registration Phase III trials. He collaborates broadly with national and international groups involved in translational research and is joint lead for the clinical trials theme of the Cancer Research UK Lung Cancer Centre of Excellence and chairs the NIHR Head and Neck Research Group.

Dr. Wade Iams is a translational researcher specializing in thoracic malignancies. His research focuses on discovering and validating novel blood biomarkers that can be used to better monitor lung cancer patients and identifying genetic factors that may play a role in the development of lung cancer. Dr. Iams also helps conduct clinical trials at Vanderbilt for patients with thoracic malignancies and with a special focus on new immuno-oncology strategies in patients with solid tumors. His research has been funded by an American Society of Clinical Oncology/Conquer Cancer Foundation Young Investigator Award.

About Eftilagimod Alpha (Efti)

Efti is Immutep’s proprietary soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist that stimulates both innate and adaptive immunity for the treatment of cancer. As a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator, efti binds to MHC (major histocompatibility complex) Class II molecules on APC leading to activation and proliferation of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, CD4+ helper T cells, dendritic cells, NK cells, and monocytes. It also upregulates the expression of key biological molecules like IFN-ƴ and CXCL10 that further boost the immune system’s ability to fight cancer.

Efti is under evaluation for a variety of solid tumours including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and metastatic breast cancer. Its favourable safety profile enables various combinations, including with anti-PD-[L]1 immunotherapy and/or chemotherapy. Efti has received Fast Track Designation in 1st line HNSCC and in 1st line NSCLC from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com .

