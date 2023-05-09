SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavoro Limited ( LVRO; LVROW), the first U.S.-listed pure-play agricultural inputs distributor in Latin America, announced that Mr. Julian Garrido Del Val Neto has joined the Company as chief financial officer effective today, May 2, 2023. Concurrent with Mr. Garrido’s appointment, Laurence Beltrão Gomes steps down as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities.



Mr. Garrido has over 30 years of executive leadership experience in multinational and publicly traded companies. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations at Alpargatas S.A., a large Brazilian manufacturing company, and has held CFO and senior finance roles at SKY Brasil from December 2014 to August 2018, General Electric Healthcare from March 2011 to December 2014, and Andritz Hydro Inepar, from January 2009 to January 2011. Mr. Garrido holds a Business Administration degree from Fundação Getulio Vargas, Brazil, and completed Management and Leadership programs from Harvard University and the GE Management Development Institute - Crotonville.

Ruy Cunha, the chief executive officer of Lavoro, stated, “I would like to thank Laurence for his financial counsel and dedication to Lavoro over the last two years, especially as we completed our business combination with TPB Acquisition Corp. I and became a stand-alone, U.S.- listed public company. On behalf of the board of directors and leadership team, we wish him well in his next endeavor.”

“We are excited to have Julian join our leadership team at Lavoro," said Mr. Cunha. "His extensive experience in leading finance organizations in multinational and public companies will be invaluable as we navigate the market post-business combination and execute our growth strategy. Julian's energy, integrity, and dedication to developing people and partnerships will contribute to driving results. We look forward to working with him and leveraging his strengths as we pursue our vision for Lavoro’s future.”

Mr. Garrido stated, “I am thrilled to be joining Lavoro as chief financial officer at this pivotal moment, following its transformation into a stand-alone, U.S.- listed public company. My experience working in various companies throughout Latin America has provided me with valuable insights and skills that I believe will contribute to the opportunities that lie ahead for Lavoro and ultimately create long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer and the first in Latin America to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the “LVRO” and “LVROW” tickers. Through a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, the company empowers farmers to adopt breakthrough technology and boost productivity. Founded in 2017, Lavoro has a broad geographical presence, operating in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay, serving about 72,000 customers, through its physical presence, in more than 210 stores distributed in Latin America and with a team of over 1,000 technical sales consultants, and digital, with its marketplace. Learn more about Lavoro: ir.lavoroagro.com.

