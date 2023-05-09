GMS Expands Its Presence on Vancouver Island with the Acquisition of Home Lumber & Building Supplies

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS),a leading North American specialty building products distributor, today provided an update on the continued execution of its strategic priorities, including platform expansion and Complementary Product growth, with its acquisition of Jawl Lumber Corporation, which provides service to the Vancouver Island market in Canada under the Home Lumber and Building Supplies (“Home Lumber”) brand name.

“Home Lumber is a leading supplier of lumber, engineered wood, doors, framing packages and siding as well as other key Complementary building materials offered by GMS Canada,” said John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition will further strengthen our ability to serve our customers and provide an opportunity to expand our tools and fasteners offerings to a new customer base, reinforcing our existing market position on Vancouver Island. We’d like to welcome the Home Lumber team and their highly-respected brand to the GMS family.”

Jawl Lumber Corporation, d/b/a Home Lumber & Building Supplies; Acquired May 1, 2023

Established in 1960 by the Jawl family, Home Lumber and Building Supplies is one of Vancouver Island’s oldest and most respected suppliers of lumber and other complementary building materials. Like GMS, the Company is committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. Home Lumber operates from a single location in Victoria, Canada.

About GMS:

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of approximately 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of Wallboard, Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Products. In addition, GMS operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company’s unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements and Information:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those factors described in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502005129r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005129/en/

