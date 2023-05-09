Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, today announced new generative AI capabilities that are natively integrated into the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), putting the power of AI directly into marketers’ hands to solve their most critical business questions and go-to-market strategies.

Starting today with a roadmap toward 2025, new generative AI agents powered by ZOE (Zeta Opportunity Engine) and evolved from ChatBotZeta technology will behave, experience, and learn like humans within the ZMP. This initiative will be available under Zeta Labs (beta product testing) to answer strategic questions that impact marketers’ business decisions. By entering in a simple question, ZOE will provide recommendations for optimal marketing strategies – acting as key members of the marketing team - and ultimately create highly individualized consumer experiences that improve speed to market and deliver incremental business results.

Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, David A. Steinberg stated, “For years, we have known that the rise of generative AI would be a paradigm shift, raising the bar for business growth acceleration. That is why the underlying DNA of the Zeta Marketing Platform has been built on AI since inception. Today we are thrilled to build upon our foundation with ZOE and develop innovations that will redefine how marketers improve strategy, connect with their customers, and deliver stronger return on their investments.”

Generative AI features available within the Zeta Marketing Platform will include:

Generate Personas that Create Better Experiences: ZOE generates background agents that will take on marketing roles, such as Business Analyst, Campaign Manager, Media Strategist and Retail Merchandiser. These agents will combine first-party data with Zeta’s proprietary data to experience, learn, and recommend optimal strategies for creating highly individualized consumer experiences that accelerate business results.

ZOE generates background agents that will take on marketing roles, such as Business Analyst, Campaign Manager, Media Strategist and Retail Merchandiser. These agents will combine first-party data with Zeta’s proprietary data to experience, learn, and recommend optimal strategies for creating highly individualized consumer experiences that accelerate business results. Unlock Business Challenges with Answers – Building on Zeta’s investment in a unified proprietary Data Cloud, the ZMP is now able to answer questions across a broad reach of topics through natural language. This is because ZOE understands the intent behind each question, such as “Which of my channels is most profitable?” Discovery of audience selection, report analytics, revenue forecasting, and more, will solve business challenges, recommend tactics for individualized customer journeys, and accelerate growth opportunities.

– Building on Zeta’s investment in a unified proprietary Data Cloud, the ZMP is now able to answer questions across a broad reach of topics through natural language. This is because ZOE understands the intent behind each question, such as “Which of my channels is most profitable?” Discovery of audience selection, report analytics, revenue forecasting, and more, will solve business challenges, recommend tactics for individualized customer journeys, and accelerate growth opportunities. Predict Strategy & Revenue – With generative AI, the ZMP will automatically pose predictions for the marketer, and bespoke predictions can be forecasted to build confidence in future marketing programs. It will no longer be a manual process that could take hours or days. Users will have the ability to forecast revenue, channel profitability, score audience engagement targets, and predict results based on specific strategies.

– With generative AI, the ZMP will automatically pose predictions for the marketer, and bespoke predictions can be forecasted to build confidence in future marketing programs. It will no longer be a manual process that could take hours or days. Users will have the ability to forecast revenue, channel profitability, score audience engagement targets, and predict results based on specific strategies. Create Individualized Content - Content such as images, copy, audio, and video will be recommended with specific tonality intended to capture the attention of an individual and improve their experience across all channels.

- Content such as images, copy, audio, and video will be recommended with specific tonality intended to capture the attention of an individual and improve their experience across all channels. Automate Workflows– Persona-based agents will automate how to procedurally achieve tasks including onboarding, completion of workflows, and recommendations on how specific people on marketing teams should be collaborating.

“We continue to build our Generative AI capabilities with the same internal edict and passion we had when the Zeta Marketing Platform first launched in 2019, remaining focused on our singular vision of making sophisticated marketing simple. Our generative AI is created from years of foundational work anticipating recent advances in how complex deep learning and large language models are now deployed and evolving," said Christian Monberg, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product at Zeta.

R “Ray” Wang, Founder, Chairman, and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research also stated, “We're in the midst of a digital transformation bigger than any we have seen in the past, built on new business models where data is the foundation for the next evolution of business technology. AI simply affirms my belief that time is a friend to those who make faster, more strategic decisions. We are competing on decision velocity and AI creates this exponential advantage.”

Generative AI capabilities will be available to Zeta customers starting today, with more closed beta to continue throughout the year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the timing of when our generative AI capabilities will be available, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our anticipated future financial performance, our market opportunities and our expectations regarding our business plan and strategies. These statements often include words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005060/en/