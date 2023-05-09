DoubleVerify, (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of its first impact report, highlighting the company's progress and investments in climate and sustainability, people, culture and equity, and business ethics and governance goals.

"We are thrilled to launch our first impact report, which highlights our company values, the positive results we have generated for our stakeholders, and our sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “These initiatives positively impact our customers, shareholders, and employees, creating a stronger company and driving long-term success. We believe that doing good is good for business and our recent success on both fronts is a testament to our commitment.”

DV is driven by a mission to make the internet stronger, safer, and more secure. In support of this, DV helps advertisers avoid fraudulent engagements and navigate harmful content online, including hate speech, terrorism, and pornography. DV solutions support responsible marketing practices, giving advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investment.

"We strive to make a positive impact beyond the digital ad world in which our solutions engage,” added Zagorski. “We believe that delivering on our corporate social responsibility, equity, and sustainability objectives not only help build a better company, but a better world, as well. In the process, we drive greater success for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Key achievements from the report and from 2022 include:

Conducted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory across Scopes 1-3 for DV’s business and identified emission reduction initiatives.

Launched carbon emissions measurement for digital media campaigns in partnership with Scope3.

Committed over $2.1 million to initiatives supported through DV For Good – DV’s philanthropic vehicle created to drive positive change in the global community, while still advancing the company’s corporate mission. This included employee donations and corporate gift matching, supporting industry-based initiatives, developing partnerships focused on diversity and inclusion, and the sponsorship of employees from underrepresented groups in partnerships that aim to amplify their voices and support their growth and leadership.

Became the first corporate partner of SeeHer Education, which brings together top professors and practitioners who are leading efforts to create a curriculum for college students that marries marketing and gender studies to eliminate gender bias from the outset.

Attained ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System, the most widely recognized international standard for information security management.

"We believe that our work at DV is vital to ensuring that the digital world, which has become such an essential part of all our lives, remains safe, secure, and free," said Zagorski. "We are thrilled to continue our pursuit of this mission, which ultimately makes a positive impact on the world. We are proud of our results so far but know we have so much more to do. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity ahead and to realize the positive returns our work will yield for all our stakeholders."

In an effort to provide greater alignment with reporting standards, DV has focused on reporting in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) guidance.

For the company’s full Impact Report, visit: www.doubleverify.com%2Fimpact

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005421/en/