Aheadd® CP1, Constellium's high-performance aluminium additive manufacturing powder, approved for use on Formula 1 racing cars

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PARIS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (: CSTM) announced today that its Aheadd® CP1 aluminium additive manufacturing powder was approved for use in Formula 1 cars beginning in the 2024 season. Constellium has partnered with Velo3D and PWR Advanced Cooling Technology to start providing highly efficient, compact, and lightweight heat exchangers for Formula 1 vehicles along with a variety of components for high-performance customers. Constellium is working with multiple partners on additional Aheadd® CP1-based applications.

Aheadd® CP1 is a pioneering Aluminium-Iron-Zirconium powder solution designed specifically for additive manufacturing without volatile elements, rare earths, silicon or ceramic particle additions. Aheadd® CP1 brings multiple advantages including high strength and ductility, excellent thermal/electrical conductivity, high productivity processing, and simplified post-processing.

“We are proud to have our high-performance additive manufacturing aluminium powder approved for use on Formula 1 race cars,” said Alireza Arbab, Head of the Additive Manufacturing team at Constellium C-TEC. “Our customers can now develop a wide range of high-performance components, ranging from highly complex heat exchangers to structural parts. The benefits include previously impossible designs, cost-efficient parts, reduced machine utilization time and better ROI.”

“Aheadd® CP1 is a fantastic addition to our additive manufacturing services and Velo3D’s unparalleled print capabilities, and coupled with PWR’s brazed fin technology, it creates a unique performance differentiator for our customers,” said Mark Booker, PWR Technical Project Manager. “Our goal is to give our racing customers a superior advantage on the track and we look forward to seeing these teams win using new parts manufactured by PWR.”

“Our team is committed to listening to customers and to creating scalable solutions for metal AM materials,” said Dr. Zachary Detweiler, Velo3D Vice President of Technology. “Aheadd® CP1 is the first alloy qualified in our Augsburg, Germany European Technology Center.”

Aluminium Additive Manufacturing is increasingly gaining traction, as more applications are being developed for the aerospace, automotive and motor sport, defense, satellite, semiconductor, and transportation industries. To respond to this growing demand, Constellium has developed Aheadd®, a new generation of optimized high-performance aluminium powders for the Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) process.

About Constellium

Constellium (: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.

Jason Hershiser– Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988-0600
[email protected]		Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODgyOTEwMSM1NTY3MTQxIzIwODYxNzg=
Constellium-Paris.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.