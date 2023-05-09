Xeris Biopharma to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s financial and operational results.

To pre-register for the call, please go to the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D148ea405%26amp%3BconfId%3D49077

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. The Company recommends registering a minimum of ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conference call, a replay will be available until Thursday, June 8, at US:1 929 458 6194, US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403, UK: 0204 525 0658, Canada: 1 226 828 7578, or all other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 104892

To join the webcast, please visit “Events” on investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.xerispharma.com or use this link: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F964102801

About Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing differentiated and innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. Xeris has a diverse pipeline of development and partnered programs using its formulation sciences, XeriSol™ and XeriJect™, to support long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

