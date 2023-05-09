ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced the sale of a third system to Galiardi Laser Clean based in Missouri.

"Galiardi Laser has been a long-time partner of Laser Photonics, and we are excited to expand access to our state-of-the-art CleanTech laser blasting systems as they grow their business," said Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics.

Through this partnership, the two entities will provide demonstrations, equipment selling and laser cleaning services to expanding markets in the United States. Laser Photonics continues to position itself as the go-to provider of high-quality laser blasting technology as an increasing number of manufacturers and industry professionals adopt laser technology. By partnering with members worldwide, LPC continues to work with its partners to bring its services and technology to critical markets worldwide.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

