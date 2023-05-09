Aclaris Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

38 minutes ago
WAYNE, Pa., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ( ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 8, 2023, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on the same day to discuss Aclaris’ financial results and to provide a corporate update, including a summary of final results from the Phase 2a trial of zunsemetinib (ATI-450) in subjects with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa. The conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by logging into the “Investors” page of the Aclaris Therapeutics website, www.aclaristx.com, prior to the event. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Robert A. Doody Jr.
Vice President, Investor Relations
484-639-7235
[email protected]

