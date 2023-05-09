uniQure Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

May 02, 2023
LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. ( QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the Company granted equity awards to 38 employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment. The equity awards were approved by the Company’s board of directors on April 24, 2023 (the “Grant Date”) in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the employees received 64,400 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and options to purchase 36,500 ordinary shares of the Company. Each option has an exercise price of $19.72 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on April 24, 2023. Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in approximately equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters thereafter. The RSUs will vest over three years, with one-third of the RSUs vesting annually on each successive anniversary of the Grant Date. The vesting of each option and RSU is subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington’s disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, Fabry disease, and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:
FOR INVESTORS:FOR MEDIA:
Chiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-306-9137Mobile:339-223-8541
[email protected][email protected]
