PsiQuantum Expands Development Engagement and Plan for Production Ramp of Quantum Computing Technology at SkyWater's Minnesota Fab

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced PsiQuantum has expanded its development agreement with the company and its plan to produce silicon photonic chips that will become part of future quantum computing systems. The companies have teamed up to develop the chips in SkyWater’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota. This engagement supports PsiQuantum’s goal to deliver a commercially viable, error-corrected general purpose quantum computer that scales beyond 1,000,000 qubits using silicon photonics.

Quantum computing promises to be a profound technology to drive advances in various industries such as climate, energy, healthcare, finance, agriculture, transportation and government. The collaboration between PsiQuantum and SkyWater brings together world-class expertise in photonic quantum computing and silicon photonics to create a quantum computer capable of performing otherwise impossible calculations.

SkyWater’s Technology as a Service (TaaS) model enables advanced technologies to be developed and produced efficiently in a production fab and actively supports quantum computing initiatives. SkyWater's silicon photonics integration and manufacturing capabilities enable PsiQuantum to develop quantum chips that can be measured and tested for long-term reliability, critical to executing quantum algorithms which require millions or billions of gate operations. While there are many different approaches to building small numbers of qubits, the photonic approach has significant technical advantages at the scale required for error correction.

PsiQuantum and SkyWater are striving to secure global leadership in quantum computing. The collaboration between the two companies is a significant step towards achieving this goal, bringing together the expertise of industry leaders to create a quantum computer capable of driving advancements across various industries. SkyWater’s TaaS model is a catalyst for the close technical collaboration necessary to co-create a new process integration that is required for quantum computing.

“We are delighted with the excellent 200 mm photonics capabilities of SkyWater and how they satisfy our critical development needs. We have found the partnership with SkyWater beneficial due to the valuable speed and flexibilities of the team and company. Having domestic fabs with proven manufacturing capability and the development flexibility to support our required process flows is key to the success of our product plans,” commented Fariba Danesh, chief operating officer at PsiQuantum. “PsiQuantum is not only innovating in quantum architecture, but our teams are also driving advanced front end of line process innovation, and the ability to use unique process tooling in a proven factory will accelerate our program.”

“We are excited to see the unique outcomes of PsiQuantum’s technology as well as the substantial technological progress they have achieved at SkyWater,” said Steve Kosier, SkyWater’s chief technology officer. “PsiQuantum’s and SkyWater’s engineering teams are working together to co-create the reality of a quantum-enabled world. We look forward to continuing to support them through development and into their production ramp.”

About PsiQuantum

Powered by breakthroughs in silicon photonics and fault-tolerant quantum architecture, Psi Quantum is building the first utility-scale quantum computer to solve some of the world’s most important challenges. PsiQuantum’s approach is based on single-photon qubits, which have significant advantages at the scale required to deliver a fault-tolerant, general-purpose quantum computer. With their photonic chips manufactured in a world-leading semiconductor fab, PsiQuantum is uniquely positioned to deliver quantum capabilities reaching the scale needed to drive advances in climate technologies, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, finance, energy, agriculture, transportation, communications, and beyond. To learn more, visit: www.psiquantum.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based, U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit www.skywatertechnology.com%2F.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230502005534r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005534/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.