Draganfly to Speak at Law-Tech Connect™ Panel During AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Draganfly will also showcase its Heavy Lift and Commander 3XL drones at booth #2331.

Los Angeles, CA., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer is pleased to announce its participation in the second annual AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 and the Law-Tech Connect panel, produced by P3 Tech Consulting LLC (“P3 Tech”).

Draganfly will display two of its cutting-edge North American-made drone technologies at booth #2331 in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, May 8th, the Heavy Lift and Commander 3XL drones.

Draganfly’s Heavy Lift Drone is a versatile, industrial, multirotor unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is designed to lift more and fly further. Capable of automated missions and manual flight operations, Draganfly’s heavy-duty, robust UAV has a payload lift capacity of 67 pounds and up to 55 minutes of flight time.

Draganfly’s Commander 3 XL Drone is a high-endurance, weather-resistant, multirotor UAV that is designed for easy assembly and rapid deployment. The “Swiss Army Knife” of drones is capable of drop and winch-down systems to transport up to 22lb of payload. It performs extremely well in light rain and snow.

Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly, will participate in a panel discussion about how drone technology is redefining the way the conflict in Ukraine is being managed and how UAVs have proven to be a more stealthy and cost-effective alternative to conventional aircraft for global military and emergency operations moving forward.

Mr. Chell will join experts from across the commercial industry, including Mark McKinnon, Partner at Fox Rothschild, Kenji Sugahara, CEO of Drone Service Providers Alliance, and Mary-Caitlin Ray, Counsel at Crowell & Moring LLP, in room 401/402 on Monday, May 8th, at 1:40 PM MST.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join so many phenomenal experts on this panel at XPONENTIAL ‘23,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "The Law-Tech Connect Workshop provides vital information for establishing a responsible framework that ensures the development, deployment, and use of autonomous systems, contribute to a sustainable and safe future of autonomy."

P3 Tech is a veteran and woman-owned business founded and run by Dawn Zoldi (Colonel, USAF Retired), a licensed attorney and globally renowned emerging tech industry expert. Ms. Zoldi’s experience includes 28 years of service to the U.S. Air Force as a Judge Advocate (military lawyer), Associate General Counsel, and U.S. Air Force Academy leader.

Draganfly was recently featured on the Dawn of Drones podcast on February 1, 2023.

To register for the Law-Tech Connect Workshop, please click here.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro, or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: [email protected]

Company Contact
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyOTI1MyM1NTY3NzQyIzUwMDA2OTE2MQ==
Draganfly-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.