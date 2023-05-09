LD Micro Announces Invitational XIII and Inaugural Open Forum

40 minutes ago
LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp. and a pre-eminent name in the micro-cap world, today announced that it will host the 13th installment of LD Micro Invitational. From June 6-8, 2023, this prominent three-day investor conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

"Over the years, some of the most well-known and well-respected names have come to Los Angeles in early June to showcase what makes their companies truly special. While the past year and a half have been tough for most micro-cap investors, I feel that there are many diamonds in the rough currently, and they are just waiting to be discovered," said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

If you are a company that wishes to attend, please submit a request here or contact Mary Manzella ([email protected]). If you are a private or institutional investor interested in learning more about the conference, please contact Dean Summers ([email protected]).

LD Micro also announces that it will host a virtual open forum to discuss all things "LD" related in the coming year and beyond. The "Ask Us Anything" session will occur on Thursday, May 4, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Hosting the call will be the Founder of LD Micro, Chris Lahiji, and the Chief Executive Officer of Freedom's U.S. operations, Robert Wotczak.

The conversation will focus on the dynamics of the website, the Index, and the events scheduled in early June (Invitational) and October (Main Event). A brief overview of recent milestones and future updates will also be presented by Chris Lahiji. There will also be an allotted time for a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to attend and submit their question(s) in advance to [email protected].

Registration Link: Click+here+to+participate.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ldmicro.com.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a Nevada corporation, is a financial services holding company conducting retail securities brokerage, investment research, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services, mortgages, insurance, and consumer banking through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the name of Freedom Finance in Europe and Central Asia. Through its subsidiaries, Freedom Holding Corp. employs more than 2,900 people and is a professional participant in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange, the Ukrainian Exchange, the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent, and the Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange and is a member of the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Freedom Holding Corp. has its principal executive offices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and has a presence in 16 countries, including Kazakhstan, Cyprus, the United States, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, UAE, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Germany.

Freedom Holding Corp.'s common stock is registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

To learn more about Freedom Holding Corp., visit www.freedomholdingcorp.com.

