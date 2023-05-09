EY Announces Jennifer Holmgren of LanzaTech as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

CHICAGO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dr. Jennifer Holmgren of LanzaTech Global, Inc. ( LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”) was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Jennifer Holmgren was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“Creating a post-pollution future and advancing society toward a circular carbon economy requires a focused and ambitious mindset,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “By partnering with industry leaders and leading a team of diversified experts, we can fulfill our mission of driving an equitable and sustainable future. It’s an honor to be part of such an impressive list amongst the 35 visionary finalists tackling the world’s greatest challenges.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 21, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annualStrategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About LanzaTech
Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., LanzaTech ( LNZA) transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products. Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech’s technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in their daily lives. LanzaTech’s goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past. For more LanzaTech visit https://lanzatech.com.

