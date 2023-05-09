SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. ( ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in the following upcoming conferences in May:



BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Presentation Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

The webcasts of these presentation will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Martins

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

[email protected]