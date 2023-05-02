EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

May 2, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at EchoStar Investor Relations. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. The webcast of the call will be available on the EchoStar investor relations website for approximately one month, two hours following the conference call.

EchoStar's press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

