SpartanNash Welcomes Binu Varghese as Vice President, Applications and Data

22 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 2, 2023

Varghese will lead SpartanNash's IT innovation and data strategy in new role

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the hiring of Binu Varghese as Vice President, Applications and Data, effective immediately. An experienced technology and product leader, Varghese joins SpartanNash from Carrier Corporation in Atlanta, where he served as Global Director of Data, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence.

"One of our core capabilities at SpartanNash is insights that drive solutions. Our IT applications and data play a critical role in our customer experience, enabling innovation and efficiency for the customers we serve," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi. "We are thrilled to welcome Binu and are confident his expertise will help us improve the solutions we can provide to our customers."

In this role, Varghese will lead multiple areas within the Company developing innovation strategies and driving results. He will also lead delivery of priority projects and new, data-driven solutions to help expand the business.

In 2022, Varghese was named one of the World's Leading Data Leaders by Chief Data Officer Magazine. His past leadership roles include serving as Head of Enterprise Data, Analytics and AI for Rentpath; Vice President of Analytics for Genpact; and Data Engineering and Analytics Portfolio Leader for Cognizant Technology Solutions. He has extensive domain experience in retail, manufacturing and consumer goods.

Varghese earned his MBA from Emory University and his bachelor's degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Surat, India.

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
[email protected]

