Hughes Launches New HughesNet Plans for Small Businesses

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 2, 2023

Range of satellite internet service plans meets business needs with high speeds, business-grade support and a low-latency option

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, today announced new HughesNet® plans for small businesses in the U.S. The new satellite internet service plans include features like business-grade support, express repair and free installation to support the needs of small businesses for network availability and high performance. The plans also include low-latency HughesNet Fusion™ plans that seamlessly blend Geostationary (GEO) satellite and wireless technologies into a fast and responsive satellite internet experience, ideal for business applications like Teams, Zoom and Outlook.

Hughes_Network_Systems_Logo.jpg

"Late last year, we introduced HughesNet Fusion to the consumer market, offering rural Americans a high-speed, low-latency reliable internet service," said Doug Medina, vice president, Hughes. "Now, we're bringing the same multipath technology to the small business market, so companies beyond the reach of fiber and cable internet can choose the HughesNet plan that best meets their needs."

HughesNet business plans come with built-in Wi-Fi, fast 25 Mbps download speeds, free professional installation and, for peace of mind, they also include premium repair service.

"For people working from home or running a small business, internet access is nothing short of essential," added Medina. "That's why we enhanced our HughesNet business plans with new features and plans that keep businesses connected to the critical applications they depend on."

Businesses interested in learning more about the full suite of HughesNet business plans, including HughesNet Fusion and HughesNet Internet Continuity for affordable connectivity backup can visit www.hughesnet.com. Technology Services Distributors interested in offering HughesNet for Business can visit www.Hughes.com/partners.

About Hughes
Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

favicon.png?sn=PH85052&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-launches-new-hughesnet-plans-for-small-businesses-301811788.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH85052&Transmission_Id=202305020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH85052&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.