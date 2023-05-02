Mubadala to Invest US $500 Million in U.S. Broadband Company Brightspeed, Alongside Apollo Funds

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ABU DHABI, UAE, May 2, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ABU DHABI, UAE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, a U.S.-based broadband and telecommunications services company, and Mubadala Investment Company ("Mubadala"), the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, today announced that Mubadala will invest US $500 million in Brightspeed. With this investment, Mubadala will become a minority shareholder alongside investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo").

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Brightspeed is the fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) in the U.S., with the capability of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses in mainly rural and suburban communities across the U.S. Midwest, Southeast and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Brightspeed officially launched operations in October 2022 and began the build-out of its state-of-the-art fiber optics network, which started serving its first fiber customers in March 2023. Brightspeed's planned fiber optics transformation is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many places where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

As data volumes increase and demand for faster, reliable connectivity rapidly grows as a result of the rise of cloud services, video streaming, IoT applications and 5G technologies, companies like Brightspeed play a crucial role in providing essential digital infrastructure solutions.

Brightspeed is rooted in an ambition to help bridge the digital divide. This investment will help accelerate Brightspeed's growth plans to bring high-speed, dependable internet connectivity to communities where access to fiber internet has been limited in the past.

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala, said: "Digital infrastructure is driving growth and development across all sectors of society, enabling people and economies to reach their full potential. As a responsible global investor, Mubadala sees huge opportunity in supporting Brightspeed's growth strategy in transitioning large swathes of the U.S. to fiber connectivity and promoting digital equity and inclusion. We're delighted to be partnering with Apollo and Brightspeed to capitalize on the growth opportunities in fiber deployment and create not only sustainable, long-term value, but also support the digital infrastructure development across the U.S."

Bob Mudge, Chief Executive Officer for Brightspeed, said: "We are in the early stages of our company's growth trajectory, and we are grateful for Mubadala's endorsement of Brightspeed's vision and strategy. The added investment from another well-respected institutional investor is a testament to the value we will create and the connections we will enable for homes and businesses across our 20-state footprint."

Aaron Sobel, Apollo Private Equity Partner, said: "We are pleased to welcome our longtime partners at Mubadala as Brightspeed shareholders and believe this commitment validates our transformational thesis and the strength of the management team."

This transaction also represents Mubadala and Apollo's growing relationship since the expansion of their global strategic partnership in 2022. Last February, the firms announced an agreement focused on private credit investment opportunities and deal origination across asset classes.

The Brightspeed investment is part of Mubadala's rapidly growing digital infrastructure portfolio headed by its Executive Director Mounir Barakat. In 2022, Mubadala invested US $350 million into Princeton Digital Group, a leading pan-Asia data center company focused on expanding world-class data center services to meet increasing demand across Asia. Mubadala has also invested £800 million into CityFibre, the UK's largest independent full-fiber platform. To date, CityFibre has enabled connectivity for more than 2 million homes in the UK through its advanced fiber network.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to Brightspeed. King & Spalding LLP is serving as legal counsel to Mubadala.

About Mubadala Investment Company
Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's $284 billion (AED 1045 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]; [email protected]

About Brightspeed
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Brightspeed's vision is to promote a world where people and businesses have access to the connectivity they need to accomplish what is important. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to bridging the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information please visit www.brightspeed.com.

Media contact

Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY87146&sd=2023-05-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mubadala-to-invest-us-500-million-in-us-broadband-company-brightspeed-alongside-apollo-funds-301812497.html

SOURCE Brightspeed; Mubadala

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY87146&Transmission_Id=202305020700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY87146&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.