TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the launch of its all-new BOHA! Terminal 2 food safety and FDA-compliant grab ‘n go labeling solution. The BOHA! Terminal 2 improves on the original BOHA! Terminal with more speed, more print resolution, more label widths, more screen brightness and sensitivity, more flexibility, just MORE of the features that our BOHA! customers have come to appreciate.

The BOHA! Terminal 2 includes two three-inch wide label printers (a 36% increase over our original terminal) with laser-quality 300-dpi (118% more dots per square inch than our original terminal). With restaurant customers expanding their grab ‘n go and delivery offerings, the ability to use wider labels with higher print resolution allows them to improve their merchandising while providing a better solution for mandated FDA labeling. All of TransAct’s existing FST and future customers will appreciate the usability improvements, including a faster ‘start to print’ time (a 47% improvement), a more responsive capacitive touchscreen, and a much brighter display. In addition, the new octa-core processor and 3GB RAM (a 200% increase over the original terminal) inside the BOHA! Terminal 2 ensures employees move from task to task with speed and ease. Plus, for customers that have poor or no WiFi, an LTE-enabled version of the BOHA! Terminal 2 will be available by Fall.

“Operators across every Food Service market have been challenged with understaffing, high turnover, and rising food and labor costs. We wanted our next-generation BOHA! Terminal to get to the heart of helping restaurant, convenience store and supermarket back-of-house operations teams ensure their staff has the very best solution to automate food safety and FDA labeling compliance, all while increasing productivity,” said John Dillon, Interim CEO of TransAct Technologies. “We have poured over a decade of learning and listening to our customers into the BOHA! Terminal 2. We feel confident that this new and innovative hardware, will help our FST customers achieve, verify, and maintain operational excellence.”

Customers and future prospects will be able to see the brand new BOHA! Terminal 2 at the NRA Show in Chicago, May 20-23, 2023 at booth 6457, as well as the IDDBA Supermarket Show in Anaheim on June 4-6, booth 3367

For more information on the Company’s BOHA! Terminal 2, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.transact-tech.com%2Fterminal2

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

