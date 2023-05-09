Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced it is partnering with Pluribus+Digital to provide the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) with professional IT and digital services, including web development, design and user research to deliver innovative technology and digital products and services to ensure that markets for consumer financial products and services are fair, transparent and competitive.

Established in 2010, CFPB’s mission is to establish and enforce clear, consistent rules for the financial marketplace, to protect American families from unfair financial practices and to improve the financial literacy of consumers. The CFPB’s Technology and Innovation (T&I) Office is responsible for delivering innovative technology products and services with modern best-practices and tools in support of CFPB’s mission.

“We are proud to support CFPB’s important work by bringing our cutting-edge product development services to CFPB’s modernization journey,” said Jessica Morris, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pluribus Digital. “We are excited to be leading a ‘dream team’ of digital services firms under the new Design and Development contract vehicle.”

In addition to Pluribus Digital and Thoughtworks, the three other team members are:

Athena+Federal+Solutions+LLC, a Women-owned small business providing modern digital services

Bloom+Works+Public+Benefit+LLC, a Women-owned public interest technology company

Coforma, a Minority-owned and Service-disabled Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB)

“CFPB has an important, proactive role in enforcing regulations and protecting and educating consumers,” said Jonah+Czerwinski, Thoughtworks Federal’s Head of Growth. “We’re proud to partner with an innovative team of digital services firms, led by Pluribus Digital, and to apply the decades of digital experience and expertise that Thoughtworks can to improving the financial lives of consumers throughout the country.”

The five-year Design and Development Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) provides CFPB with web development, DevOps, security engineering, user-experience (UX) research and design, and product management services.

About %3Cb%3EPluribus+Digital%3C%2Fb%3E

Pluribus Digital builds modern digital products for public service missions. The government is changing how missions are achieved and need the capacity to make those changes. We directly impact the mission with hands-on delivery of government services in the form of great digital products.

About %3Cb%3EThoughtworks%3C%2Fb%3E

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005242/en/