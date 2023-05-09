P3 Health Partners Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, announces that the Company plans to release its financial results for first-quarter 2023 and file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. In connection with this release, management will host a conference call and webcast to provide a corporate and financial update:

Title & Webcast

P3+Health+First-Quarter+2023+Earnings+Conference+Call

Date & Time

May 10, 2023, 4:30pm Eastern Time

Conference Call Details

Toll-Free 1-877-270-2148 (US)

International 1-412-902-6510

Ask to be joined into the P3 Health Partners call

The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the P3 website (ir.p3hp.org). The Company’s press release will be available on the Investor page of P3’s website in advance of the conference call. An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of P3’s website for a period of 90 days following the conference call.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3+Health+Partners+Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,800 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 15 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.com%2Fp3healthpartners

