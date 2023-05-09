Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. The Startek Agent AI solution was recognized in the Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution category.

Startek Agent AI is a modular platform designed to deliver measurable benefits for both agents and customers. Made up of three connected solutions, Startek+AI+Coach, Startek+Gamification and Startek+Knowledge+Management, Startek Agent AI uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide agents with real-time guidance and insights, enhancing the employee experience (EX) and enabling them to provide personalized customer experiences that deliver a superior CX.

"Startek brings brands across the globe closer to their customers through memorable, personalized experiences. Being recognized with a Silver Stevie Award underscores our commitment to championing new technologies and approaches through the application of innovative solutions that meet defined customer needs,” said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer, Startek. “Congratulations to all the Startek team members who worked to bring this Startek Agent AI to life.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

In March, the Startek track record of effectively combining people, technology and data to deliver results for leading brands, was recognized when the company was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Contact Center of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service category in the 17th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

About Startek®

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world’s leading brands. Spread across 12 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

By creating closer connections, Startek delivers value for our clients, opportunity for our people and sustainable growth for our shareholders.

To learn more visit www.startek.com and follow us on [email protected]

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

