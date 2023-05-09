HeartSciences to Participate in The Benchmark Company's Virtual Individual Investor Healthcare Conference

54 minutes ago
Southlake, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences ( HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a next-generation, AI ECG medical technology company focused on transformation of an ECG (also known as an EKG) into a far more valuable screening tool to help address the significant diagnostic gap in heart disease and save lives, today announces that CEO, Andrew Simpson, will participate in The Benchmark Company’s Virtual Individual Investor Healthcare Conference.

The conference is being held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and Mr. Simpson will present at 12:30 pm ET. For investors interested in participating, registration can be found here.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a next generation, Artificial Intelligence electrocardiogram (AI ECG) company focused on using AI to transform the ECG (also known as the EKG) into a far more valuable screening tool to help address the significant diagnostic gap in heart disease and save lives. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and AI is creating a new era of opportunity for the ECG with recent AI ECG applications described as, “some of the most significant advances in electrocardiography since its inception1.” The Company’s objective is to become a fixture in front-line healthcare settings to help physicians make better and earlier referral decisions for at risk patients. For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com.

Twitter: @HeartSciences

1 - Khurram Nasir, MD, MPH, MSC,et. al., Journal of American College of Cardiology Editorial Comment Volume 76 Number 8 2020.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
CORE IR
Scott Arnold
Email: [email protected]

Company:
Gene Gephart
Phone: +1-737-414-9213 (US)
Email: [email protected]

