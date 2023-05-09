WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company will participate at the following calendar Q2 2023 investor conferences:

Needham & Company 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Barrington Research 17th Annual Spring Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Location: Virtual

Cowen & Company 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: 4:55 PM (Eastern)

Live audio webcast available on WNS’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.wns.com

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Location: Chicago, IL

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2023, WNS had 59,755 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

