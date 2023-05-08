Carlisle+Companies+Incorporated ( NYSE:CSL, Financial) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of May:

Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Monday, May 8, 2023

Virtual

Kevin P. Zdimal, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Conrad New York Downtown

102 North End Avenue New York, NY 10282

Kevin P. Zdimal, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (“CWT”) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is also a leading provider of products to the aerospace, medical technologies and general industrial markets through its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (“CIT”) and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (“CFT”) business segments. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (“COS”), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

