VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (TSXV: DV) ( DOLLF), based in Vancouver, BC., focused on silver and gold exploration, today announced that Shawn Khunkhun, CEO & Director, will present live at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11th, 2023.



DATE: May 11th

TIME: 10:00am EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 11th, 2023.

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. If you would like to attend the conference in-person at OTC Markets New York office, please contact [email protected]

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Dolly Varden Silver Mobilizes Five Drill Rigs and Outlines Discovery-Oriented 45,000 Meter Drill Program: https://dollyvardensilver.com/dolly-varden-silver-mobilizes-five-drill-rigs-and-outlines-discovery-oriented-45000-meter-drill-program/

Dolly Varden Silver Intersects 15.94 meters Averaging 1,499 g/t Silver Including 0.35 meters of 23,997 g/t Silver at the Wolf Deposit: https://dollyvardensilver.com/dolly-varden-silver-intersects-15-94-meters-averaging-1499-g-t-silver-including-0-35-meters-of-23997-g-t-silver-at-the/

Dolly Varden Silver Announces Closing of $22.6 Million Private Placement with Participation by Hecla Mining: https://dollyvardensilver.com/dolly-varden-silver-announces-closing-of-22-6-million-private-placement-with-participation-by-hecla-mining/





About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. The 163 sq. km. project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Shawn Khunkhun

President & CEO

+1 604 609 5137

[email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]