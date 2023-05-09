Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, announced today that Yvette H. Smith was recently appointed to a newly created seat on the Board of Directors, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the technology industry and more than 15 years of executive experience to the role.

Smith currently serves as the chief information officer and senior vice president of Customer Success and Business Transformation for F5, a multi-cloud application services and security company. She leads the company’s worldwide customer success organization and oversees the corporate strategy for F5’s enterprise technology services and business transformation function. Prior to joining F5, Smith served as corporate vice president, enterprise support at Microsoft Corporation leading customer success programs for the Commercial Cloud business and before that was the general manager for Microsoft’s Cloud Customer Support, leading a team of over 7,000 technical support professionals. She previously held similar positions at other software and technology companies including Xerox Corporation and IBM Corporation.

“I am pleased to welcome Yvette to Verint’s Board of Directors,” says Verint’s Dan Bodner, chairman and CEO. “Her significant experience building and leading cloud customer success, services and technology organizations and driving strategic business transformation initiatives complements the capabilities of our board as we continue to build momentum with our open cloud platform that enables brands to drive customer experience automation at scale.”

