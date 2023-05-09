Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announcedtoday the appointment of Patricia Kaelin, CPA, as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2, 2023.

Ms. Kaelin is a member of the AICPA with more than 25 years of financial leadership, strategic planning, and public company experience. She has served as Chief Financial Officer for public and privately held companies and has extensive experience in the construction, real estate, manufacturing and healthcare industries. She has expertise in mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring, as well as private and public equity and debt financing. Ms. Kaelin served as Chief Financial Officer of Buddies Brand, a privately held West Coast consumer packaged goods (CPG) company. Prior to that, she served as Chief Financial Officer of 1933 Industries, Inc., a publicly traded CPG company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the US. Ms. Kaelin also served as Chief Financial Officer, Business Operations, at Clifton Larson Allen, one of the largest CPA and consulting firms in the United States and as Consulting Chief Financial Officer for multiple companies on a fractional basis while at TGG Accounting, a provider of outsourced accounting and business advisory services for small to mid-sized businesses across various industries with offices throughout the Southwest US. She began her career at BDO USA, LLP, spending seven years in public accounting where she earned her CPA certificate. Ms. Kaelin earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from California State University, Fullerton.

"I am delighted to welcome Patricia to our senior executive team," commented Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green. "Her extensive financial experience and successful track record across a variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and real estate development, will be particularly valuable as we execute our aggressive growth strategy. Specifically, we have developed a highly scalable business model, best illustrated by the rapid growth in our construction services revenue, coupled with the significant operating leverage we expect to gain from the vertical integration of our manufacturing capabilities. At the same time, we look forward to her strategic insight, as we work to unlock value from our tremendous asset base, while internally funding growth, including major initiatives underway within our medical and environmental segments. We also look forward to benefiting from her capital markets experience, as we advance the spinoff of Safe and Green Development Corporation (“SG DevCo”), which is on track to become its own independent, publicly traded company later this year. We are committed to maintaining a lean operating structure, with a laser focus on carefully managing expenses, which we believe will result in substantial cash flow and long-term profitability.”

