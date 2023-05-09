TaskUs Launches Technology and Innovation Center in Chennai, India

Hub for Development and Delivery of Generative AI and Other Next Generation Technologies

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. ( TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today launched its first Technology and Innovation Center. Located in Chennai, India, the Center houses developers building next generation technologies such as Generative AI and Machine Learning products for TaskUs clients and operations around the world.

“TaskUs’ vision is to become the world’s largest tech-enabled business service provider, helping clients solve their most complex problems,” said Chandra Venkataramani, Chief Information Officer at TaskUs. “Our new hub is a place for the brightest technologists to collaborate and create together. The Chennai facility is a central gathering spot for our developers to work on and deliver technologies that will increase TaskUs’ efficiency and aid our clients as they seek to automate processes and maximize next-gen technologies such as Generative AI.”

Similar to TaskUs’ other award-winning sites, the Technology and Innovation Center is a feature-filled, modern workspace. TaskUs offers competitive compensation, learning and growth opportunities and a culture that encourages teammates to be Ridiculously Authentic.

“Our developers are charged with a critical and exciting mission: Create and deliver the next generation of exciting technologies for our client base of the world’s most innovative companies and our 49,500 global employees. We’ll continue to invest in and expand our new Technology and Innovation Center over the long term,” concluded Venkataramani.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2022, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 49,500 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Investor Contact

Alan Katz
Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact

Lisa Wolford
Communications
[email protected]

