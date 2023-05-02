Alteryx Fuels Analytic Insights in Google Cloud's AlloyDB

1 hours ago
IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023

Alteryx brings instant insights, analytics automation, and collaboration to the AlloyDB ecosystem

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB Designation. With Alteryx's expanding library of connectors, customers can access data from a wide variety of databases allowing them to utilize more data than ever before.

Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud's technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. Earning this designation means Alteryx has closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into its solutions and tune its existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and have been validated in collaboration with Google cloud engineering teams.

"At Alteryx, we aim to be everywhere our customers need to fuel insights for all employees, all systems, and all decisions across their organizations," said Adam Wilson, Alteryx's senior vice president & general manager, Alteryx Analytics Cloud. "We've been working hand in hand with Google Cloud to expand our catalog of connectors. Now, customers will be able to seamlessly access their data in AlloyDB and drive insights with Alteryx faster than ever."

By earning this designation, Alteryx has proven its products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Alteryx products they use today work well with AlloyDB or save time on evaluating them, if not already using.

"We're pleased to validate Alteryx's support for AlloyDB with the Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Achieving this designation indicates that Alteryx's platform has been validated by Google Cloud to deliver a unique customer experience, enabling organizations to utilize more data than ever before."

To learn more about Alteryx's expertise with Google Cloud, visit Dataprep landing page. To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB and its benefits visit.

About Alteryx
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

