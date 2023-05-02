Hyundai and Lopez Negrete Help Debunk Electric Vehicle Myths in New Hispanic Campaign for IONIQ 6

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2023

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, introduce a new Spanish-language campaign for the IONIQ 6 that helps debunk electric vehicle myths. The campaign, Viejos Cuentos (Cautionary Tales), challenges common misconceptions about EV accessibility, range, performance and maintenance, with relatable and culturally sensitive family old tales.

"To further ease EV adoption among Hispanic audiences, Hyundai is defying electric vehicle myths in a relatable way that emotionally resonates with prospective buyers by making the electrification journey accessible, convenient and reliable," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Families and individuals rely on their vehicles every day and with the award winning IONIQ 6, we offer the technology that keeps up with busy lifestyles while bringing together a confident and exciting driving experience."

"The new campaign encourages our Hispanic audiences to question and challenge long-held, popular misconceptions and confidently embrace the excitement of the next generation of automobiles with the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6," said Alex López Negrete, Lopez Negrete Communications CEO and president. "Hyundai's design, technology, and lifestyle solutions will help lead the driver's transition from hesitation to excitement, and that message comes across culturally in this body of content across all channels," he added.

Production house CANADA and director Miguel Campaña filmed in Atlanta, Georgia in collaboration with Lopez Negrete's Chief Creative Officer Fernando Osuna and Executive Creative Director Alex García. The campaign, aimed at Hispanic audiences, launches May 2, 2023, and includes a :30 TV commercial, :15 online video, and digital and social media content that will be in-market through the end of 2023. Lopez Negrete Communications and Hyundai's media agency, Canvas, collaborated on media planning and buying.

Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Campaign Credits:
Client: Hyundai Motor America
Brand: Hyundai IONIQ 5 and 6
Agency: Lopez Negrete Communications
Chief Creative Officer: Fernando Osuna
Executive Creative Director: Alex Garcia
Creative Director: David Padierna
Associate Creative Director: Luigui Rodriguez
Digital Creative Director: Arturo Colón
Sr. Copywriter: Pablo Vasquez
Art Director: Eleonora Garelova and Olga Medrano
Executive Group Account Director: Simon El Hage
Group Account Director: Melissa Norton
Account Director: Giselle Cedeño
Account Director: Maria Jose Manrique Colo
Director of Broadcast Production: Claudio Milczewski
Production Company: CANADA
Executive Producer: Marta Argullós
Director: Miguel Campaña
Post Production: ZapBoomBang Studios
Editor: Felipe Fenton

