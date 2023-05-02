Commerce Data Platform Attain Announces New, First-to-Market Partnership with The Trade Desk

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023

The exclusive retail partnership gives advertisers insight into over 5 billion transactions captured by Attain

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Attain, a leading permissioned commerce data platform that drives measurable advertising outcomes, today announced its new platform partnership with global advertising technology leaderThe Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) to bring Attain's unique portfolio of data-backed insights on consumer behavior exclusively to advertising clients of The Trade Desk.

Attain_Logo.jpg

The permissioned data is collected through Attain's consumer-facing application, Klover, the name from which the companyrebranded in 2022. Attain's platform uses an omnichannel approach that has captured over five billion transactions, worth more than $400 billion in retail and GMV, to date. The partnership gives The Trade Desk customers unique access to Attain's real-time performance data, allowing them to measure advertising outcomes such as return on ad spend (ROAS) and conversion rate (CVR) in real-time. Further, customers will have a 360-degree view of both on and offline transactions.

"Until recently, our platform has focused solely on providing brands and advertisers the ability to use our permissioned data for activation," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO and Co-founder of Attain. "Our work with The Trade Desk has expanded our capabilities and offers customers a comprehensive data platform focused on instant measurement of outcomes. Our ultimate goal is achieved by providing real-time outcome metrics across a wide landscape of commerce the moment a campaign launches to give marketers immediate performance feedback to optimize."

"In today's digital media environment, advertisers recognize applying data and decisioning is an essential part of their media-buying strategies," said Jay Goebel, General Manager, Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "And for brands who sell their products through retailers, the ability to make data-driven decisions that leverage customer sales data from partners like Attain is important to reach the right consumers."

Clients are looking forward to the incorporation of this partnership in their everyday work:

  • "One of the biggest needs for consumer marketers is attributing media investments to business results. This partnership gives us a powerful new tool for making this possible by integrating both the technology and the data. Brands will now have a new competitive advantage – regardless of vertical – by shortening the time horizon for unlocking insights to realizing business impact." - Kristin Scheve, Chief Client Officer at Initiative US.
  • "Having access to Attain's data within The Trade Desk platform is pivotal for our digital marketing needs. The abilities this partnership brings are unmatched in the space and will help us reach our measurement goals in real-time with much more clarity and detail." - David Dweck, SVP of Paid Media at Wpromote.

For more information on Attain, visitattaindata.io.

About Attain

Attain's mission is to empower marketers to make better business decisions by providing access to permissioned commerce data. Powered by a financial services app, retail loyalty account linking, SKU level APIs and the industry's largest, most holistic consumer panel, Attain is uniquely positioned to provide deeper insights into how, what, when and where consumers spend their money.

Co-founded by CEO Brian Mandelbaum & CTO Dominic Bennett, Attain, formerly known as Klover, was founded in 2019 and is based in Chicago.

For more information on Attain, visitattaindata.io.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visitthetradedesk.com or follow us onFacebook,Twitter,LinkedIn andYouTube.

TheTradeDesk_Primary_RGB__1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY81197&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commerce-data-platform-attain-announces-new-first-to-market-partnership-with-the-trade-desk-301807971.html

SOURCE Attain

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY81197&Transmission_Id=202305020900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY81197&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.