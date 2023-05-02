Cohen & Steers Appoints Abhi Shroff as Head of Institutional Distribution in Asia Pacific Region

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, May 2, 2023

Firm grows global presence with opening of Singapore office

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today the appointment of Abhi Shroff as Senior Vice President and Head of Institutional Distribution, Asia Pacific. Cohen & Steers has also established a new office in Singapore.

Mr. Shroff joins Cohen & Steers with over 20 years of financial services experience. He most recently served as Head of the Institutional Business, Asia Ex-Japan, at Dimensional Fund Advisors. Prior to joining Dimensional Fund Advisors in 2019, Mr. Shroff was Executive Vice President, Head of South Asia at PIMCO.

Joe Harvey, Chief Executive Officer and President, said:
"Expanding the firm's presence beyond Hong Kong will enable Cohen & Steers to enhance its commitment to clients in the region and the markets in which we invest. We welcome Abhi to Cohen & Steers to lead the Singapore office and expand our institutional footprint."

Mr. Shroff will lead Cohen & Steers' institutional business in the Asia Pacific Ex-Japan region. He reports to Marc Haynes, Senior Vice President and Head of International Institutional Distribution.

Marc Haynes, Senior Vice President and Head of International Institutional Distribution, said:
"Institutions in Asia are recognizing the importance of allocating to real assets strategies, including listed real estate and listed infrastructure, to complement existing allocations to private markets. Abhi's leadership in the region will allow Cohen & Steers to better serve our wide range of clients and their increasingly sophisticated portfolios."

For more information about Cohen & Steers, please visit www.cohenandsteers.com.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbols: NYSE: CNS

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=NY87105&sd=2023-05-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-appoints-abhi-shroff-as-head-of-institutional-distribution-in-asia-pacific-region-301812559.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

