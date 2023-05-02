Lennox to Present at the 2023 Oppenheimer Conference held virtually and Goldman Sachs Conference in New York

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 2, 2023

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, today announced that CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier are scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, being held virtually, on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 09:45 a.m. Eastern time. On the very next day, which is Wednesday, May 10, CEO Alok Maskara is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2023 in New York City, beginning at 10:55 a.m. Eastern time. For both the conferences, presentation materials and a link to the live webcast will be made available on the company's website under the events calendar at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Disclaimer: The Investor Relations page of the Lennox International website (www.lennoxinternational.com) contains a significant amount of information about Lennox, including financial and other information for investors. Lennox encourages investors to visit our website from time to time, as information is updated, and new information is posted. Going forward, we plan to announce all information relating to Investor Conferences where Lennox presents via the Investor Relations page of the Lennox International website.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting, Investor Relations, 972-497-6670, [email protected].

LENNOX_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA87047&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-to-present-at-the-2023-oppenheimer-conference-held-virtually-and-goldman-sachs-conference-in-new-york-301812907.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA87047&Transmission_Id=202305020803PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA87047&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.