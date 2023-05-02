Cyber-Risk Declines But 78% of Organizations Predict Successful Attacks in Coming Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 2, 2023

Trend Micro's Cyber Risk Index finds preparedness is slowly improving

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that cyber-risk levels have improved from "elevated" to "moderate" for the first time, but that insiders represent a persistent threat for global organizations.

TM_Logo_Primary_2c_1200x255_Logo.jpg

Cyber-risk levels improved from "elevated" to "moderate" for the first time, but insiders represent a persistent threat.

To read a full copy of the Trend Micro Cyber Risk Index (CRI) 2H 2022*, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/security-intelligence/breaking-news/cyber-risk-index

Jon Clay, VP of threat intelligence at Trend Micro: "For the first time since we've been running these surveys, we saw the global cyber-risk index not only improve but move into positive territory at +0.01. It means that organizations may be taking steps to improve their cyber-preparedness. There is still much to be done, as employees remain a source of risk. The first step to managing this is to gain complete and continuous attack surface visibility and control."

The CRI found that cyber-preparedness improved in Europe and APAC but declined slightly in North and Latin America over the past six months. At the same time, threats declined in every region bar Europe.

Most organizations are still pessimistic about their prospects over the coming year. The CRI found that most respondents said it was "somewhat to very likely" they'd suffer a breach of customer data (70%) or IP (69%) or a successful cyber-attack (78%).

These figures represent declines of just 1%, 2%, and 7%, respectively, from the last report.

The top four threats listed by respondents in the CRI 2H 2022 remained the same from the previous report:

  1. Clickjacking
  2. Business Email Compromise (BEC)
  3. Ransomware
  4. Fileless attacks

"Botnets" replaced "login attacks" in fifth place.

Global respondents also named employees as representing three of their top five infrastructure risks:

  1. Negligent insiders
  2. Cloud computing infrastructure and providers
  3. Mobile/remote employees
  4. Shortage of qualified personnel
  5. Virtual computing environments (servers, endpoints)

Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of Ponemon Institute, said: "As the shift to hybrid working gathers momentum, organizations are rightly concerned about the risk posed by negligent employees and the infrastructure used to support remote workers. They will need to focus not only on technology solutions but people and processes to help mitigate these risks."

Based on the global survey results, the greatest areas of concern for businesses related to cyber-preparedness are:

People: "My organization's senior leadership does not view security as a competitive advantage."

Process: "My organization's IT security function doesn't have the ability to unleash countermeasures (such as honeypots) to gain intelligence about the attacker."

Technology: "My organization's IT security function does not have the ability to know the physical location of business-critical data assets and applications."

*The six-monthly Cyber Risk Index was compiled by the Ponemon Institute from interviews with 3729 global organizations. The index is based on a numerical scale of -10 to 10, with -10 representing the highest level of risk. It is calculated by subtracting the score for cyber threats from the score for cyber-preparedness.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF86583&sd=2023-05-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-risk-declines-but-78-of-organizations-predict-successful-attacks-in-coming-year-301812910.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF86583&Transmission_Id=202305020804PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF86583&DateId=20230502
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.