LONDON, May 2, 2023

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), the digital asset and fintech investment business, is pleased to announce its plan to start a new venture capital fund that will invest in innovative companies in the digital asset industry. Fineqia will transfer a selection of its investments to a new company called Fineqia Glass Slipper Ventures (FGSV), which will form part of FGSV's portfolio. In lieu, Fineqia will receive a proportionate equity interest in the Fund.

FGSV will leverage Fineqia's expertise in digital assets and its focus on investing in early and growth-stage technology companies to identify emerging organizations and protocols across the new digital asset economy. Fineqia has previously invested in digital asset manager Wave Digital Assets LLC, the Wave NFT Fund, blockchain gaming platform company Forte Labs, Inc. and the IDEO CoLab Fund 1 from its balance sheet.

"We have a proven track record of investments that are generating extraordinary returns," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "An investment fund will give us more firepower to invest in the most promising firms among the scores we see monthly and take advantage of entry valuations not frothy as they were 18 months ago. That means the same investment sum can be deployed across more companies."

The Company intends to set up FSGV as a private closed-end fund in the European Economic Area (EEA), with the aim of generating significant returns by investing in promising firms that hold substantial growth potential. Fineqia has identified segments such as blockchain infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi), and metaverse including gaming, media and entertainment, as key investment areas.

It will also allocate some funds toward opportunistic deals such as distressed companies and to back entrepreneurs tapping into new emerging technology applications within the blockchain industry. It will take a chain-agnostic approach, recognizing that the future of blockchain will be multi-chain and borderless, premised on interoperability, seamless customer onboarding and tangible revenue traction.

FSGV will be set up with the appropriate approval of a regulator located within the EEA, which includes the European Union countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The set-up cost of FSGV will be CHF 100,000 (C$150,000). The Company anticipates an initial closing, which is the first time that investors commit to making their investment, by Q3 2023.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, and fintech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

