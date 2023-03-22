RESAAS Partners with HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a new Enterprise Partnership with HomeServices of America Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

HomeServices of America is the largest residential brokerage firm in the United States, with over 90,000 real estate professionals operating in over 900 offices across 33 states.

Christopher Sears, VP Strategic Partnerships of HomeServices of America, stated: "RESAAS is already delivering value to individual Berkshire Hathaway affiliated real estate agents on a national scale. We are excited to amplify this by appointing RESAAS as an Official Partner of HomeServices of America, making their award-winning services available to all of our affiliates."

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, stated "RESAAS has vast amounts of unique real estate data that reveals industry trends in real time. Our recent data shows HomeServices affiliates have been growing at a pace far beyond the wider real estate industry. RESAAS is proud to be welcomed in to the HomeServices of America organization. This Partnership will deliver tremendous value and unrivalled business intelligence to their affiliates."

HomeServices of America owns and operates 53 independent real estate brands nationwide, including Long & Foster, Edina Realty, Houlihan Lawrence, Intero and over 1,500 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offices.

Under the terms of the 1-year agreement signed on March 22, 2023, RESAAS will generate recurring revenue from the sales of both RESAAS Premium and RESAAS Ultimate, the two paid-for monthly subscriptions offered by RESAAS. Real estate agents subscribed to RESAAS Ultimate benefit from real-time referral alerts and priority placement in agent searches, enhancing their opportunity to secure new business and increase transactions.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

