LANHAM, Md. and MADISON, Wis., May 2, 2023

New flexible online degree expands UW–Madison's partnership with edX to offer range of accessible programs to learners in Wisconsin and beyond

LANHAM, Md. and MADISON, Wis., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin School of Business at the University of WisconsinMadison (UWMadison) and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced the launch of a new Online Master of Science–Business: Data, Insights, and Analytics, available to learners on edX.org. This new degree—disruptively priced at $24,000—expands upon UWMadison's already robust portfolio of educational offerings on edX.org, which includes free courses, boot camps, MicroMasters® programs, and Professional Certificate programs.

"Organizations increasingly need creative leaders who can translate data into valuable insights and solutions," says Dr. Vallabh "Samba" Sambamurthy, Albert O. Nicholas Dean at the Wisconsin School of Business. "By expanding our robust curriculum and expertise in this space to an online delivery, we're equipping analysts all over the world to make a difference as data-driven professionals with a strong leadership acumen."

With roles in data science and analytics set to grow faster than the average for all other occupations in the U.S., the Wisconsin School of Business' new, fully online master's degree focuses on in-demand business topics that current and aspiring business leaders alike need to stay ahead of the curve, including machine learning, data visualization, and cloud computing. The new degree, created and taught by University faculty, will meet a critical need for both employees and employers by teaching essential data analytic tools, including Python, R, SQL, Tableau, AWS, and Snowflake.

"edX shares UWMadison's continued commitment to driving access to transformational educational opportunities," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "With the addition of this new disruptively priced business degree, UWMadison expands its impressive portfolio of unique content on the edX platform and empowers more learners around the world to gain the knowledge and skills needed to advance their careers."

UWMadison's partnership with 2U began in 2019 with the development of boot camps in data analytics and coding. That partnership expanded in 2021 to include a MicroMasters program, two Professional Certificate programs, and over 10 MOOCs available to edX's global learner network. Today's announcement marks an important milestone for UWMadison's partnership with edX, as the institution plays an integral role in contributing to edX's catalog of more than 4,200 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, from free courses to full degrees.

Applications for the program are now open, with the first classes beginning September 2023. To receive updates and information regarding the program, please visit here.

About the Wisconsin School of Business
The Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is a world-renowned institution that prides itself on academic excellence, a commitment to ethics, and real-world experiences for its students. Established in 1900, the school was one of the first five business programs in the nation. Today, it proudly educates students from all walks of life with its nationally recognized undergraduate, specialized master's, MBA, PhD, and professional development programs. Web: business.wisc.edu

About edX
edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 76 million people worldwide with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

