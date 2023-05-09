First+Connect+Insurance+Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation's top carriers, announced today the addition of specialized insurance products from Delos, Jewelers Mutual Group and Homeowners of America. With these additional carriers, the platform now connects independent agents to 70 leading insurance carriers and MGAs across various categories, including personal lines, commercial lines, and life insurance.

"Hitting the 70 carrier milestone is evidence of the critical role independent agents play in carrier distribution strategies, as well as the potential for First Connect," said First Connect President Aviad Pinkovezky. "With access to forward-thinking, insurance carriers like Delos, Jewelers Mutual and Homeowners of America, our agent partners can better meet their clients' needs and grow their businesses."

Delos' industry-leading model, based on proprietary data and cutting-edge AI, allows the carrier to predict fire risk accurately. Unparalleled expertise in wildfire behavior and climate risk enables the company to offer policies in areas often abandoned by other carriers and provide homeowners with personalized advice for home hardening as their wildfire risk changes.

"We were attracted to the platform by speed and ease of onboarding agents and how quickly we can get them quoting Delos," said Kevin Stein, Delos CEO and Co-founder. "First Connect allows independent agents to provide fast quotes and near-instant binds, providing new Delos customers with a superior purchase experience."

Many homeowners think their jewelry is automatically covered by their homeowner's insurance, only to find out later their policies lack adequate jewelry coverage. Jewelers Mutual addresses that need by providing comprehensive coverage against jewelry loss, theft, damage and disappearance. The average annual cost is only 1-2% of the jewelry replacement value, and if customers have a claim Jewelers Mutual works directly with the jeweler of their choice to replace or repair their lost or damaged jewelry with the same kind and quality as the original.

"First Connect allows us to partner with some of the best independent agents in the industry," said Mike Alexander, Chief Operating Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "The platform provides a strategic growth channel, allowing us to broaden our market reach and give more customers the freedom to wear their jewelry worry-free knowing it’s protected by the experts who’ve been insuring jewelry for 110 years."

Homeowners of America offers a comprehensive policy and includes information on their website about home maintenance, fire prevention, and emergency preparedness that can assist customers in avoiding costly repairs and keeping loved ones safe. When the unexpected does happen, Homeowners of America's experienced claims team is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, to handle every claim fairly and professionally no matter what type of loss.

"First Connect is dedicated to independent agent success," said Homeowners of America National Sales Manager Scott Garfield. "The innovative platform is a key distribution channel for Homeowners of America, helping us reach more customers and fueling premium growth."

To learn more about how First Connect provides independent agencies with access to the leading carriers or to sign up, visit firstconnectinsurance.com.

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers' most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection. Hippo Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: HIPO) operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, First Connect Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Mainsail Insurance Company. First Connect Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hippo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005093/en/