Unifi%2C+Inc. (NYSE: UFI) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “UNIFI”), makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today announces its honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas awards in the Sustainability/Energy category for its Textile+Takeback initiative that transforms fabric waste into REPREVE fiber to make new products. These awards honor sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world.

With millions of tons of textiles discarded each year, UNIFI’s Textile Takeback aims to transform the industry’s take-make-waste model by diverting textile waste from landfills, giving the material a new life, and limiting the industry’s waste footprint. Through this pioneering program, polyester-based fabrics, including discarded post-consumer materials, are collected and transformed into REPREVE – the leading recycled performance fiber, trusted by global brands to power sustainable goods.

Annually, the United States alone throws away up to 11.3 million tons of textile waste—around 2,150 pieces of clothing each second (Bloomberg). Through UNIFI’s proprietary process, the Company transforms dyed and undyed polyester-based textile discards into recycled resin through an innovative material conversion process. The recycled resin is then converted into REPREVE fiber or blended with recycled bottle material to achieve desired specifications.

This year’s World+Changing+Ideas+Awards showcase 45 winners, 216 finalists, and more than 300 honorable mentions—with health, climate, energy, and artificial intelligence among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. Several new categories were added this year including rapid response, crypto and block chain, agriculture, and workplace. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

Fast Company’sSpring 2023 issue (on newsstands May 9, 2023) will highlight some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi, Inc. “At UNIFI, we believe in a world where waste is the exception–not the rule. We are committed to driving sustainable innovation and providing textile-to-textile recycling infrastructure for our peers. Together, we can make progress towards a closed-loop circular system.”

“UNIFI’s Textile Takeback program offers a sustainable textile-to-textile recycling solution for a more circular apparel supply chain. We recognize that circularity is the future of textiles. Fast Company’s recognition is an incredible validation of our efforts,” said Meredith Boyd, SVP of Technology, Innovation & Sustainability.

UNIFI has led industry innovation since 1971, and as the makers of REPREVE, has proudly transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products.

About UNIFI, Inc.

UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of UNIFI's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, UNIFI has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. UNIFI continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance, and enhanced softness. UNIFI collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive, and other industries. For more information about UNIFI, visit www.unifi.com.

About REPREVE®

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in recycled performance fibers. Leveraging its proprietary regeneration technology, REPREVE® has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber that is trusted by leading brands to power sustainable consumer goods worldwide. REPREVE® offers advanced fiber technology that delivers enhanced comfort, greater performance, superior durability, thermal regulation, and more. As the only eco-performance fiber with U TRUST® product verification to certify transparency and traceability, REPREVE® empowers brands and consumers to champion sustainability. As a catalyst for change, REPREVE® is committed to leading the global shift towards a more sustainable future by innovating today. For more information about REPREVE®, visit www.repreve.com.

REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

