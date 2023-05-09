– New grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supports the Phase 1 development of VIR-1388, an investigational HIV T cell vaccine based on a novel vector –



– Long-standing partnership further advances research for the prevention and treatment of global infectious diseases –

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( VIR) today announced that it received a new $10 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support Vir’s novel T cell vaccine development program. The new grant will support the Phase 1 clinical development of VIR-1388, an investigational novel T cell vaccine for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). VIR-1388 is based on the human cytomegalovirus (HCMV) vector platform. Using applied learnings from VIR-1111, Vir’s initial investigational proof-of-concept HIV T cell vaccine, VIR-1388 is designed to elicit T cells that recognize different HIV epitopes with the goal of creating a safe and effective HIV vaccine. Through close scientific partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN), the Phase 1 trial of VIR-1388 (HVTN 142) is expected to begin in the second half of 2023. The trial will also be funded in part by NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health, through grant funding to HVTN. NIAID has provided funding throughout the product development lifecycle of VIR-1388.

“Vir’s long-standing support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been a formative part of our company history in global health,” said Rajesh Gupta, M.D., M.S., M.P.H., Vice President, Global Health Portfolio and Public-Private Partnerships at Vir Biotechnology. “This new grant underscores the importance of our goal of developing innovative solutions for the prevention and treatment of global infectious diseases, including HIV. We look forward to advancing VIR-1388 into the clinic later this year.”

Vir’s support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation includes existing equity investments and grants for the development of therapies for the prevention and treatment of HIV, the prevention of tuberculosis and the prevention of malaria. Collectively, these programs aim to address infectious diseases that significantly impact people in low- and middle-income countries. Currently, VIR-1111 is the most advanced program in this collaboration. The Company expects safety and immunology data from the highest dose cohort 3 in the proof-of-concept Phase 1 trial of VIR-1111 in the first half of 2023.

HIV continues to be a major global public health challenge with no cure for the approximately 38 million people living with HIV infection.

About VIR-1388

VIR-1388 is a pre-clinical subcutaneously administered HIV T cell vaccine based on HCMV that has been designed to elicit abundant T cells that recognize HIV epitopes in a way that differs from prior HIV vaccines.

About VIR-1111

VIR-1111 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HIV T cell vaccine based on HCMV that has been designed to elicit abundant T cells that recognize HIV epitopes in a way that differs from prior HIV vaccines.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

