%3Cb%3EParker89%3C%2Fb%3E, the venture capital arm of First American Financial, today announced that Managing Director Nate Levin was named a winner of HousingWire’s 2023 Rising Stars awards, which honor 50 industry leaders under the age of 40 for their innovative and valuable contributions to the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries. The winners were selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact and personal success.

“Nate has played a vital role leading Parker89’s investment strategy focused on high-growth proptech companies that will shape the future of the industry,” said Paul Hurst, chief innovation officer at First American. “Nate’s contributions further reinforce First American’s leadership position at the forefront of real estate innovation.”

Levin leads Parker89’s mission to invest in and support entrepreneurs reimagining residential and commercial real estate. Since the public launch of Parker89 in 2022, Levin has led the company’s mortgage tech investments in Tomo, Vesta, Polly, in addition to other real estate tech companies. Under Levin’s leadership, Parker89’s investment strategy focuses on early-stage companies and entrepreneurs that are reimagining residential and commercial real estate, including tech-enabled brokerages and marketplaces, agent tools, lenders, mortgage software, and fractional homeownership. The investment portfolio now sits at over $400M of capital deployed.

“This year’s HousingWire Rising Stars list represents some of the brightest and most innovative minds in mortgage and real estate,” said Sarah Wheeler, HousingWire’s editor-in-chief. “I am continuously impressed by the caliber of talent that emerges each year. This award consistently highlights the importance and impact of up-and-coming leaders who are driving the industry forward with their creativity, dedication and passion.”

Levin takes a hands-on approach with the Parker89 portfolio, currently serving on the boards of Lev, Tomo, Welcome Homes and others.

About Parker89

Parker89, the venture capital arm of First American Financial Corporation, invests directly in startups reimagining residential and commercial real estate. Unlike traditional venture capital firms, Parker89 is uniquely positioned to leverage the balance sheet, network and assets of one of the most influential companies in real estate to accelerate growth in its investments. Since 2019, Parker89 has made investments in more than 20 high-growth proptech companies, many of which have become strategic partners, positioning First American at the forefront of real estate innovation. For more information about Parker89 and a list of its venture investments, visit %3Ci%3Ewww.Parker89.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at %3Ci%3Ewww.firstam.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005510/en/