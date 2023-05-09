First+American+Data+%26amp%3B+Analytics, a leading national provider of property-centric information, risk management and advanced analytics and a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), announced today that Nicole Goodman, senior director, product and strategy, has been named one of HousingWire’s 2023 Rising Stars award winners, which honors a select group of industry leaders ages 40 and younger who are driving the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward. HousingWire’s selection committee determined this year’s winners based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, community outreach, client impact and personal success.

“Nicole’s ability to foster and build mutually supportive relationships among various teams and contributors has been a key part of her success. A strategic leader, she has driven meaningful initiatives that have directly contributed to greater numbers of customers benefiting from our innovative products and services,” said Robert Karr aa, president of First American Data & Analytics. “Her significant growth within our company in less than three years reflects the level of confidence that executive management and her colleagues have in her ability to spearhead important initiatives that benefit customers and deliver bottom-line results.”

Goodman was recognized for her role as a leader across all marketing, communications and PR initiatives for First American Data & Analytics. In the past 12 months, she led the go-to-market launches and marketing for several new and enhanced technology solutions, including:

FraudGuard ® Home Equity , the company’s single-source solution for fraud risk management to help home equity lenders reduce costs and improve efficiency.

, the company’s single-source solution for fraud risk management to help home equity lenders reduce costs and improve efficiency. Procision™ , a new automated valuation model suite that uses a scalable, state-of-the-art blended ensemble modeling approach.

, a new automated valuation model suite that uses a scalable, state-of-the-art blended ensemble modeling approach. CovenantGuard™, a first-of-its-kind workflow product that is enabling California counties to identify and redact the discriminatory covenants in county-recorded real estate documents, as required by state law.

“This year’s HousingWire Rising Stars list represents some of the brightest and most innovative minds in mortgage and real estate,” said Sarah Wheeler, HousingWire’s editor-in-chief. “I am continuously impressed by the caliber of talent that emerges each year. This award consistently highlights the importance and impact of up-and-coming leaders who are driving the industry forward with their creativity, dedication and passion.”

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 8 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include: DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData®, First American TaxSource™ and ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

